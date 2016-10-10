Strabane manufacturer Boran-Mopack bring 10 jobs with export investment

Boran-Mopack has invested £2.4million and created ten new jobs in Strabane to position the business for further export growth.

The Tyrone based company manufactures and supplies packaging to a broad range of sectors and is aiming to double its exports over the next two years.

Invest Northern Ireland offered Boran-Mopack £250,000 to support the company’s investment in new machinery and equipment to support its growth strategy.

The business has also extended its warehouse to cope with expected uplift in orders.

Welcoming the investment, John Hood, Invest NI’s Director of Food said: “This important investment has enhanced Boran-Mopack’s production capabilities and positioned the business to reduce its lead times and secure sales in new markets and sectors.

“Invest NI’s support is underpinning the growth of this business.

“The 10 new production jobs created in Strabane as a result of the investment is welcome news for the town, and a positive boost for the food and drink manufacturing industry.”

Boran-Mopack Limited was formed in 2003 and is part of the Boran group of companies which includes Boran Plastic Packaging Ltd. based in Naas, Co. Kildare.

“This investment signals our commitment to drive the long term growth of the business and Invest NI’s support has been vital in ensuring we can implement our expansion plans,” said managing director Mairtin Boran.

“Enhancing our production capabilities to enable us to produce a higher definition of print quality will help us gain an advantage in a competitive industry.

“With opportunities identified in frozen foods, snacks and baked products, we are working hard to maximise our sales potential and achieve our export ambitions.”