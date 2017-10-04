SuperValu invests £600k in store revamp

The Musgrave Group has claimed it is aiming to redefine the local convenience market with the opening of its SuperValu retail brand store in Comber after a £600,000 revamp.

The food market store, which employs 50 local staff, features a new take away and sit-in coffee area with its own barista and free Wi-Fi, as well as expanded butchery counter and new hot and cold food options.

The new store follows extensive research by Musgrave into the changing needs of the consumer which led to the development of new market leading ranges including a Gourmet Sandwich and a Hot Carvery sandwich range as well as its own brand range of meals, groceries and fruit and vegetables.

“The retail market has changed rapidly over the past few years and we’ve reinvigorated our offering to match consumers changing needs, by providing a huge amount of choice,” said Shauna Hamill, head of retail operations at Musgrave.

“We are very much committed to the long-term future of the SuperValu brand in Comber,” she added.

SuperValu is a leading foodmarket convenience brand for independent retailers with a strong belief in the local supply chain and annual sales in excess of £105 million of goods and produce from Northern Ireland.