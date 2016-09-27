Taoiseach to host all-island summit in November on Brexit

Enda Kenny will host all-Ireland talks on the impact of Brexit within weeks.

The Taoiseach said the “all-island, all-Ireland conversation” in November will involve business people, members of civic society and political parties.

Details of the gathering will be revealed in the “near future”, he told the Irish parliament on its first day back after the summer break.

And he warned the process of Britain leaving the European Union could take a lot longer than some expect.

“I fear that this will run for quite some time,” he said.

“It might not be as straightforward or as short term as many people think.”

The DUP has signalled it will not take part in any all-island forum.

A party spokesman told the Press Association there was no need for new structures and cross-border talks about Brexit could be carried out within existing arrangements.

First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster rejected suggestions of an all-island Brexit forum at the last North-South Ministerial Council meeting in July.

But under questioning from Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams in the Irish Parliament, Mr Kenny confirmed he was pressing ahead with the talks.

“It is my intention to convene an all-island, all-Ireland conversation about this, obviously to which business people, members of civic society and political parties will be invited,” he said.

Mr Kenny said the outcome of June’s referendum result had sparked a great deal of confusion and uncertainty and was a matter of the utmost seriousness and concern to Ireland’s interests.

Mr Adams said the entire post-Good Friday Agreement architecture is under threat because of the “British government’s insistence on dragging the people of the North out of the EU against their wishes”.

A majority of voters in Northern Ireland backed remaining within the bloc.

He said: “For decades we have been lectured about respecting the majority vote in the North.

“Well here is a majority vote which says it wants to remain within the EU and you as Taoiseach, in my opinion, have a duty and a responsibility to advocate this.”