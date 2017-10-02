Taxpayer losses from Invest NI scheme ‘likely to exceed £30m’

An investor who more than six years ago warned Invest NI’s chief executive about problems with its investment funds, has said that he believes the losses to taxpayers from a £129 million finance scheme will be even greater than the almost £30 million projected by auditors.

Last week the Audit Office reported that Invest NI’s Access to Finance scheme is on course to make a massive loss of public money, while private investors on the same scheme will make £44 million in profit.

Invest NI has defended the scheme, which began in 2009 to make loans to small and medium businesses refused credit by banks.

It argues that it always knew that it would lose some of the money invested in the scheme due to the “inherently high risk” of where it was investing.

However, the Audit Office’s critical report found that the agency did not have an adequate means of determining whether investments which had lost money had been economically beneficial in some other way.

In 2011, US-based investor David Kirk wrote a 36-page report and sent it to Invest NI chief executive Alastair Hamilton, warning him that Invest NI’s investment funds were so ineffective that they were actually harming the economy.

Mr Kirk also identified a key issue – the subordination of public money, which means in practice that private investors can not only get their money back, but make a profit while taxpayers lose their investment – in his report, an issue which the Audit Office identified in its report last week because £55 million of the Access to Finance fund is in that high-risk category.

Mr Kirk, a former vice president of AOL and senior vice president of Cisco Systems who is now retired, said in 2011 he had “made his last investment in Northern Ireland” after becoming disillusioned at the local investment scene – much of which he attributed to Invest NI.

Reacting to the Audit Office findings, he told the News Letter: “Immediately, I’d say that the losses are understated ... fair market value calculations are mostly accounting formulae to project book value and take no account of failure rate or risk.”

Another source with knowledge of Invest NI’s investments under the scheme also told the News Letter that the losses are likely to be considerably greater than those of the £28.8 million figure projected by the Audit Office.

When asked a series of questions about the situation – one of which requested details of how many of the firms in which the funds have invested are even still trading – a spokeswoman for Invest NI told the News Letter that they had answered several questions from this newspaper about the Audit Office report and would not be providing responses.

The spokeswoman for the publicly funded agency said that it had “nothing further to add” and would not be answering any further questions relating to the report.