Teachers go on strike this Wednesday

Members of the lagest teachers’ union in Northern Ireland, NASUWT, will be taking strike action in schools across Belfast and Newtownabbey on Wednesday 30 November.

Around 130 schools in those areas will be affected.

The action is first wave of the planned programme of rolling strikes across Northern Ireland. Members in other areas are expected to take similar strike action in January and February 2017.

The union will hold a rally for members at the Europa Hotel on Great Victoria Street in Belfast starting at 10am on Wednesday.

The rally will be addressed by teachers and elected representatives of the NASUWT in Northern Ireland.

The union is striking for the first time since 2011 over pay, workload and job insecurity. Last month, all teaching unions in Northern Ireland rejected an offer which would have seen their pay frozen last year and a rise of 1% for 2016-17.