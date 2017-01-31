Telecoms provider Onecom enters Northern Ireland market with 30 jobs

The UK’s largest independent telecommunications provider, Onecom, has opened a regional office in Belfast creating 30 new jobs in the sector.

The firm, based in Hampshire, operates from 12 such offices throughout the UK and employs more than 400 staff.

The company is Vodafone UK’s largest enterprise partner, managing more than 325,000 mobile connections and delivering communication services including fixed line, mobile, broadband and cloud computing to some of the UK’s most dynamic companies.

Onecom is making an investment of more than £5 million in its Northern Ireland operation and expects to employ 30 people in Belfast within five years.

Based in Arthur Street in the city centre, the business will be led by NI head of mobile sales Paul Lawther alongside business development managers Stuart Lunn, Mark Fraser and Darren Brown.

“Onecom has achieved significant growth by investing in our people and processes, and by delivering great customer service,” said UK sales director Jason Waterworth.

“We are committing to Belfast for the long term, with the aim of being the largest and fastest growing independent provider of communications in Northern Ireland.”

With a great history of entrepreneurs building high quality businesses, he said Northern Ireland continues to attract high levels of investment from international companies and has an unrivalled talent pool, “all of which makes it very attractive for Onecom’s future growth plans”.

Mr Lawther said the firm aimed to offer local businesses simple way of bringing together mobile, fixed line, data and IT services as one integrated, cost-effective “total communications” package, helping them to achieve greater productivity and efficiency and a better experience for their customers.

“Onecom offers resource and knowhow underpinned by a wealth of experience amassed over decades. No other independent enterprise telecoms provider can claim the same.

“Combining Onecom’s expertise with the local knowledge of our Belfast team, I believe we can bring real, tangible value and genuine innovation to businesses in Northern Ireland.”