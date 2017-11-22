Search

Theresa May vows Budget will make UK ‘fit for future’

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of Prime Minister's Questions
Prime Minister Theresa May has promised a Budget to make Britain “fit for the future”, after Chancellor Philip Hammond briefed Cabinet on his plans.

Mr Hammond addressed senior colleagues at the early-morning gathering at 10 Downing Street ahead of his second Budget statement of 2017.

He is expected to announce moves to boost house-building and invest in infrastructure in a strong signal that he is ready to start bringing down the curtain on the age of austerity.

In a tweet issued after the Cabinet meeting, Mrs May said: “The Cabinet met this morning to discuss Budget 2017, which Philip Hammond will deliver later today - setting out how my Government is building a Britain fit for the future.”