Thousands of jobs secured in boost to Nissan Sunderland

Nissan has given a double boost to workers at its Sunderland factory, opting to build its next-generation Qashqai and add production of the new X-Trail model at the site.

There had been concerns about the future of the car giant’s plant in the North East after the UK leaves the European Union.

The news, which will secure thousands of jobs, is the first major UK automotive decision since the Brexit vote in June.

Building the X-Trail in Sunderland is an unexpected boost to the factory.

Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn went to Downing Street earlier this month for crunch talks with Prime Minister Theresa May.

He said on Thursday that the manufacturer could make the production decision due to “support and assurances” from the Government.

Mr Ghosn welcomed Mrs May’s “commitment to the automotive industry” and to the “development of an overall industrial strategy”.

Keeping Nissan in the UK was regarded as vital to Mrs May’s hopes for a successful Brexit.

She described the announcement as “fantastic news for the UK” and said “families across the North East will be delighted”.

She added: “It is a recognition that the Government is committed to creating and supporting the right conditions for the automotive industry so it continues to grow - now and in the future.

“This vote of confidence shows Britain is open for business and that we remain an outward-looking, world-leading nation.”