Three Frankie and Benny’s restaurants to remain open in NI

Three Frankie & Benny’s restaurants are to remain open in Northern Ireland, the restaurant chain have confirmed.

In a statement the Northern Ireland restaurant portfolio said they wished to “clarify its plans for Northern Ireland for all media, following recent inaccurate speculation”.

The statement added that “three Frankie & Benny’s restaurants are remaining open at Boucher Place in Belfast, Victoria Square Shopping Centre in Belfast and at Sprucefield Retail Park in Lisburn”.

On August 26 the popular chain announced that four restaurants would be closing in Ballymena, Bangor, Coleraine and Londonderry.