Three store openings at Tower Centre bring 30 new jobs

Up to 30 new jobs in total are to be created in Ballymena with the opening of three new stores at the Tower Centre.

Torre Limited Partnership, which is owned by property developer Sam Morrison, has confirmed that multinational coffee chain Costa will open in the run up to Christmas, creating 15 jobs.

Burrito Bar, a new independent food retailer, and Sam’s Yard, a men’s clothing outlet, both opened their doors in the centre in late November creating a further 15 new roles.

The announcement that Costa has taken a 2,300 sq.ft. unit follows the recent confirmation of plans for a £10m capital expenditure project to reconfigure and improve the scheme.

Mr Morrison, who purchased the shopping centre in September, has committed to returning the centre to its former glory by investing in the layout and shopping experience.

He also plans to attract a selection of new retailers and to build on the current offering of high street names and independent retailers.

“We are embarking on a significant development project which will ensure a positive future for the Tower Centre,” Mr Morrison said.

Today’s announcement is a great first step and demonstrates that we are upholding the commitment we made earlier this year.

We look forward to welcoming Costa to the centre in early December. We are also pleased that the company will be creating 15 new jobs in Ballymena.

“We have over 30 retailers including Primark, Boots, B&M and Dunnes and we are keen to build on our diverse offering for our customers.”