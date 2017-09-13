Titanic Belfast’s record year as four million visit

The post-Brexit vote drop in the value of sterling has been hailed as a factor in the businest month on record at Titanic Belfast.

More than 5,000 visited the attraction on Sunday, August 6, alone as year to date visitor numbers reveal the attraction is experiencing its busiest year yet with an overall 22% increase in footfall.

Since opening in 2012, Titanic Belfast has welcomed more than four million people from in excess of 145 countries.

Growth has increased year-on-year in all key markets and to date 2017 has seen a 31% increase in visitors from England and 16% from the Republic of Ireland.

“The sharp drop in the value of the pound since last summer’s Brexit vote has made Northern Ireland a more attractive destination,” said chief executive, Tim Husbands.

“As well as a significant rise in visitors from the Republic of Ireland, we’ve also benefitted from increases in visitors from the UK and local visitors who are holidaying more at home and are looking for a unique experience in a reassuring environment.

“Northern Ireland also offers great value for overseas visitors, particularly from high-spending long-haul markets including China and the US.”

Stating that the increase was is reflective of the strong growth in Republic of Ireland trips and spend in Northern Ireland generally, he said that being named the World’s Leading Visitor Attraction at the World Travel Awards had drawn additional visitors, many or whom combined their stay with a visit to the Game of Thrones filming locations and natural attractions like the Giant’s Causeway.

“We’ve also seen a huge increase in cruise ships into Belfast, with a record breaking number docking in Northern Ireland this year.”

Tourism NI chairman Terence Brannigan said Titanic Belfast had been “transformative” for tourism in the province.

“Titanic Belfast has been an important catalyst for investment in tourism across Belfast and beyond and has helped deliver the impressive levels of hotel growth that we are seeing today across the city.”