Top approvals for the ‘best little hotel in Belfast’

Tara Lodge, the four-star, boutique hotel, located in the Queen’s University Quarter of the city, has been voted the number one property in Belfast on Trip Advisor for 10 consecutive years beating every other top hotel in Belfast, including all of the 5 star establishments.

Over the past decade, the 34 room hotel Tara Lodge has been given 96% “excellent” or “very good” ratings on TripAdvisor, said owner Conor O’Donnell who said the success was down to “attention to detail and genuinely caring about each and every guest’s experience”.

“As a family run business, we are absolutely over the moon to have remained as the number one accommodation provider on Trip Advisor in Belfast for ten straight years.

“Our staff work exceptionally hard to ensure that each and every one of our guests get an experience like no other in the city.”

General manager Sinead Tierney added: “We are a close-knit team of highly trained, long serving staff.

“Collectively, from front of house, housekeeping, to waiting and kitchen staff, all 18 of us have an ethos that ensures that we are working towards the same goal: providing our guests with a unique experience in terms of comfort and service, which seeks to exceed their expectations.”

“As ambassadors for Northern Ireland, we take pride in helping our guests in every way that we can.

“As well as providing luxurious accommodation, we act as a personal concierge service to ensure that guests get the most out of their stay with us.”

Tara Lodge opened in 1998 and since then it has accrued an impressive awards cabinet to match the enviable tally of endorsements.

It is listed in the Michelin Great Britain and Ireland Guide and attracts guests world-wide.

Famed for its home-cooked breakfasts, the luxury 34-bedroom property features exceptional bedrooms with many home comforts from Nespresso coffee machines to high speed Wi-Fi and exclusive partnerships with many of the city’s tours and restaurants.