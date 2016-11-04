Top car dealership to continue trading after one firm goes into administraton

One of Northern Ireland’s flagship firms is to continue trading despite going into administration.

Portadown-based David Prentice has been synonymous with high end cars such as BMW for decades however last week David Prentice (Cars) Ltd entered administration.

However, despite the news, the firm says no jobs will be lost and all business has been transferred to a new company Prentice Portadown.

The newly named company will continue to operate out of the Portadown showroom.

It is understood there will be no interruption of business.

Joanne Houston, Managing Director of Prentice Portadown Limited, said today: “Our chief concern has been our staff, our customers and our brand as a premier car dealership in Northern Ireland for over 30 years.

“The establishment of this new company means that all of our staff will be retained and with strong backing from BMW/MINI, our products and services for our customers will be as good, if not better than ever.

“This is a new era for us which will see our company focus solely on doing what it does best – providing a premium BMW/MINI dealership in Northern Ireland now and well into the future.”

Joanne Houston added:“All deposits for cars, leases and agreements are exactly as they were and it is very much business as usual. The only change to our car business is the name – we are now Prentice Portadown Limited – nothing else about the dealership has changed, all of our staff are here and our relationship with BMW/MINI is as strong as ever.”

Prentice Portadown Limited has 65 employees, the new company was formed and the staff transferred on 21 October 2016

Tom Keenan and Scott Murray of Keenan CF have been appointed as joint administrators.

The company was directed by David Prentice, Valerie Prentice and Joanne Houston.