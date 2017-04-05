Tourism Ireland website wins French award

Tourism Ireland has won an international award for its website, beating rivals from the UK and Mauritius for the best tourist board website at the French hospitality industry’s ‘Les Travel d’Or’ awards.

Ireland.com was voted number one for its winning appeal and content by some 200,000 internet users from around France and by a panel of web and travel industry experts.

This is the fourth time that Tourism Ireland has won a Travel d’Or award recognising excellence in the digital sphere.visitors.

“We are very proud that our Ireland.com website has picked up this prestigious award,” said Monica MacLaverty, Tourism Ireland manager for southern Europe.

“Given the huge part that the internet plays in peoples’ research, planning and choice of holiday destination, it is essential that our site is as good as, or better than, those of our competitors.

“I am confident that our strong online presence will continue to motivate more French people to choose the island of Ireland as a holiday destination.”

France is one of the top four markets for tourism to the island of Ireland and 2016 was the fourth record-breaking year in a row.

“2016 was the best year ever for tourism from France to the island of Ireland, when we welcomed about 530,000 French visitors,” added Ms MacLaverty.

“For 2017, we are rolling out an extensive programme of promotional activity, to keep the momentum going and build on that growth.”