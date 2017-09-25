Translink pleased at independent review of bus and train services

Translink has said that an independent study of its services has provided a set of “positive” results.

The announcement came following an independent customer survey and performance review of bus and train services carried out earlier this year.

Overall Customer Performance Index scores remained high with NI Railways at 82% and Metro and Ulsterbus showing modest increases to 75.9% and 82.5% respectively.

Chris Conway, Translink Group chief executive, said: “Notable areas of improvement relate to value for money and punctuality; we have also seen positive trends in relation to satisfaction at stations, staff helpfulness and better access to passenger information with improved digital platforms now available.”

He said in the last year there had been an additional 1.5m fare-paying passenger journeys.

Mr Conway added: “We have already made a number of recent improvements including the introduction of new buses for Metro and Ulsterbus, new Foyle Metro services in Derry-Londonderry, new hourly train services to the North West and enhanced bus services to Belfast International Airport.

“With further improvements planned and under way, these results will help us to identify the areas where we need to further improve services for customers as well as help us to develop and shape our priorities for investment across the business.”