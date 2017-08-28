Transport cash crisis warning is no mere scaremongering: Kennedy

A warning about a looming cash crisis for buses and trains in the Province is no mere exercise in “scaremongering” and “shroud-waving”.

That is the view from ex-transport minister Danny Kennedy, after Translink this week announced that, from next year, it can no longer afford to dip into its reserves to keep services running.

The publicly-owned firm published its annual accounts on Wednesday, accompanied by a warning it needs a cash injection of about £12m to keep functioning as present.

Business lobby group Retail NI backed the call for the cash to be made available, highlighting in particular the importance of bus services to the rural west of the Province.

Mr Kennedy, ex-UUP MLA for Newry & Armagh and transport minister from 2011 to 2015, said he campaigned for more cash for Translink while in post, but “didn’t get a great deal of sympathy” from Executive colleagues.

He said it was a “Cinderella” service – a reference to the abused and neglected fairytale heroine.

“All political representatives should sit up and take notice – careful notice – of the warnings from Translink,” he said. “I don’t think it’s scaremongering, I don’t think it’s shroud-waving.”

He hopes Stormont can be resurrected, and allow some of the as-yet unreleased £1bn in funds arising from the DUP-Tory pact to be spent on Translink (and infrastructure generally), adding that getting hold of this cash is now becoming “essential”.

Meanwhile Glyn Roberts, spokesman for Retail NI (representing about 1,600 largely small, family-run businesses Province-wide) said: “We’ve absolutely no problem supporting [Translink’s] call for this £12m investment. An affordable and accessible transport system is important for our towns and high streets.”

He said in particular that market towns, especially west of the Bann, “rely on Translink” for their links to the rest of the Province.

“We need to make sure we don’t forget about these rural towns,” he said.

Translink was asked which of its individual bus and rail routes are making a loss (and would therefore be most susceptible to cuts), but said this is “commercially sensitive”.

A Translink spokeswoman told the News Letter that since a drop in public funding in 2013/14 it has been drawing on its reserves to keep going.

It needs around £20m-worth of reserves in order to operate. However, these reserves – which stood at £56.7m in 2013/14 – had dwindled to £31.1m by 2016/17.

In 2016/17, it had a pre-tax operating loss of £10.9m, following a loss of £10.5m the year before.