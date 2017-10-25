UK economy grows by 0.4% in the third quarter of 2017

The UK economy unexpectedly accelerated in the third quarter, upping the pressure on the Bank of England to hike interest rates next month.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.4% in its initial estimate for July to September this year.

The rise is above expectations of 0.3% as economists predicted growth in line with the first and second quarters of 2017.

The lion’s share of the expansion came from the services and manufacturing industries, which countered a dismal display from the construction sector.

However, the UK economy is still struggling to bounce back to levels seen in the final quarter of 2016 when GDP rose by 0.7%.

It comes as the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) mulls whether to raise interest rates from record lows of 0.25% in November, as inflation continues to soar.

Howard Archer, EY ITEM Club’s chief economic adviser, said: “Improved third-quarter GDP growth of 0.4% quarter-on-quarter increases the chances that the Bank of England will raise interest rates from 0.25% to 0.5% on November 2 after the MPC meeting.

“Significantly, the Bank of England’s recent more hawkish stance has come despite its expectation that GDP growth was limited to 0.3% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter.”

Higher than expected third-quarter growth is a boost for Chancellor Philip Hammond as he gears up to deliver his Budget next month.

He recently warned that Brexit had left the UK economy under a “cloud of uncertainty”, while the International Monetary Fund raised the growth outlook for every advanced economy aside from Britain because of its EU divorce.

Responding to the GDP announcement, the Chancellor said: “We have a successful and resilient economy which is supporting a record number of people in employment.

“My focus now, and going into the Budget, is on boosting productivity so that we can deliver higher-wage jobs and a better standard of living for people across the country.”

On an annual basis, GDP expanded by 1.5% in the third quarter, compared to the same three months in 2016.

Sterling shot up in the wake of the release, rising more than 0.3% against both the US dollar and the euro to 1.317 and 1.119, respectively.

Darren Morgan, the ONS head of national accounts, said the third-quarter growth was at a “similar rate” to the first half of the year.

He said: “Services, led by increases in IT, motor trades and retail, continued to drive GDP growth.

“Manufacturing also boosted the economy with an improved performance after a weak second quarter.

“However, construction output fell for the second consecutive quarter, although it remains above its pre-downturn peak.”

Britain’s powerhouse services sector, which accounts for around 79% of the UK economy, grew by 0.4% during the third quarter, the same rate as the three months before.

The main drivers came from the business services and finance sector, which climbed by 0.6% during the period.

Industrial production also expanded by 1%, boosted by a 1% jump from manufacturing and a 1.5% rise from mining and quarrying.

It helped offset a lacklustre performance from the construction sector, which fell by 0.7% between July and September - the lowest drop since the third quarter of 2012.

John Hawksworth, PwC’s chief economist, said: “?These numbers do not change the big picture for the UK, which is of an economy that has slowed due to higher inflation linked to the weak pound and Brexit-related uncertainty dragging on business investment.

“But we should not overdo the gloom as there is nothing in this or other recent data to suggest that the slowdown is in danger of turning into a recession.

“There is also nothing in these figures that would cause the MPC to hold off on the quarter point interest rate rise that markets expect from their meeting next week.”?

A separate measure of the services sector - the index of services - showed output growth of 0.2% between July and August this year.