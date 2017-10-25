UK economy grows by 0.4% in the third quarter of 2017

Pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest as soon as next month rose as figures show the UK economy unexpectedly accelerated in the third quarter of the year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.4% in its initial estimate for July to September this year.

The rise is above expectations of 0.3%, as economists predicted growth in line with the first and second quarters of 2017.

The lion’s share of the expansion came from the services and manufacturing industries, while the construction sector fell into recession.

However, the UK economy is still struggling to bounce back to levels seen in the final quarter of 2016 when GDP rose by 0.6%.

It comes as the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) mulls whether to raise interest rates from record lows of 0.25% in November, as inflation continues to soar.

“Quarterly economic growth was estimated to have picked up slightly from 0.3 per cent in the first two quarters of the year, to 0.4 per cent in the third quarter,” said Danske Bank Economist Conor Lambe.

“Both the services sector and the manufacturing sector experienced a rise in output, but the construction sector contracted for the second quarter in succession.

“Despite the slight uptick, real GDP growth in the UK remains a bit below its historic average as the economy continues to feel the effects of a squeeze on consumers and heightened uncertainty levels due to Brexit. Both of these factors are expected to continue weighing down on growth over the rest of this year and into 2018.”

Higher than expected third-quarter growth is a boost for Chancellor Philip Hammond as he gears up to deliver his Budget next month.

He recently warned that Brexit had left the UK economy under a “cloud of uncertainty”, while the International Monetary Fund also raised the growth outlook for every advanced economy aside from Britain because of its EU divorce.

Responding to the GDP announcement, the Chancellor said: “We have a successful and resilient economy which is supporting a record number of people in employment.”

On an annual basis, GDP expanded by 1.5% in the third quarter, compared to the same three months in 2016.

Sterling shot up following the release, rising more than 0.3% against both the US dollar and the euro to 1.317 and 1.119, respectively.