UK-grown produce shielding shoppers from import prices

Overall shop prices are edging closer to inflation as seasonal availability of UK-grown fruit and vegetables protects consumers from the impact of higher import prices, figures show.

Deflation across non-food products fell to a four-year low in August, while overall shop price deflation slowed to 0.3% in August, the shallowest rate since November 2013 with the exception of June, according to the BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index.

Meanwhile food prices increased by 1.3% on the same month last year, a slight increase on July’s 1.2%, with inflation on ambient food accelerating from 1.6% to 1.9%, the highest rate since December 2013.

However, shoppers had relief in the form of fresh food prices, where inflation slowed to 0.8% from 1% last month thanks to shelves full of locally-grown fruit and vegetables.

British Retail Consortium CEO Helen Dickinson said: “The reality is that with protection from hedging policies coming to an end, non-food retailers are running out of options for protecting shoppers from the significant increases in the price of imported goods since the EU referendum in June last year.

“We expect non-food prices to continue trending towards year-on-year inflation.

“The seasonal availability of fruit and vegetables from UK suppliers is currently shielding shoppers from the impact of higher import prices. However, as winter approaches and our dependence shifts to imported goods, that will change.”

Overall pressure on prices were still “weighted upwards”, she added.

“That will put an increasing strain on already stretched family budgets. Therefore, it is imperative that the Government puts the UK’s households at the top of its agenda as it enters into negotiations on future trading with the EU.”