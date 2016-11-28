UK success for travel firm Mahlatini

Mahlatini Luxury Travel has been announced as the Winner of Best Safari, Wildlife & Nature Holiday Company in the prestigious 2016 British Travel Awards.

The announcement was made on 23 November at a glamorous Gala Awards ceremony, held in London and attended by close to a thousand travel industry people.

The British Travel Awards are the oscars of the travel industry – as voted by the travelling public.

The Best Safari, Wildlife & Nature Holiday Company is widely regarded as one of the most competitive categories in the Awards – with Mahlatini achieving the top award in the small company category.

“We are absolutely delighted to receive this recognition of our expertise and African safari specialism,” said director Chris Goldring.

“We focus on providing the perfect ‘once in a lifetime’ African and Indian Ocean experience – from Adventure Safaris to Honeymoons on Paradise Islands – and work very hard to ensure our team’s unique knowledge of the category guarantees lifelong memories for our clients.”

“Whilst we are based in Northern Ireland, 60% of our business comes from outside the UK - 30% of which is from the US.

“This award is testament to our unique approach to catering for our clients. We believe ‘once in a lifetime holidays’ are so precious that our customer service and knowledge of the destinations we promote must be unparalleled. At Mahlatini Luxury Travel we pride ourselves on only working with destination partners who align to our vision.”

British Travel Awards’ CEO Lorraine Barnes Burton said: “Mahlatini Luxury Travel is to be congratulated on winning.

“The British Travel Awards is the largest awards programme in the UK and to win is truly an accolade and testament to the great products and services travel companies offer to their customers.”