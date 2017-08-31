Unite to ballot airport staff on strike action

Swissport staff at Belfast City Airport are to be balloted over industrial action , the union Unite has confirmed , amid allegations that a shop steward was dismissed for carrying out union activities.

The ballot will be carried out during the coming month and could lead to strike action in October.

Confirming that notice of the ballot had been served on Swissport management, regional officer, George Brash said both local members and the UK-wide National Negotiating Committee were unequivocal in their support for this member.

“The actions of Swissport management are indefensible,” he said.

“The right to collective organisation and active membership of a trade union is a fundamental human right.

“Our union will not sit back and watch as one of our members is targeted in this way. In our unity, there is strength.

In the coming weeks, he added, the company had an opportunity to resolve the matter.

“Unite strongly urges them to do so given the likelihood that industrial action will result in significant disruption to services at Belfast City Airport.

“Unfair and unjust treatment meted out to this shop steward cannot go unanswered.”

Swissport was contacted for a comment on the matter but had not responded at time of going to press.