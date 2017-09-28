UPDATED: The latest list of Ryanair cancellations

Ryanair has now revealed the latest list of cancelled flights for 2017/2018.

From November until March Ryanair will ground 34 more routes which is expected to affect 400,000 travellers.

Edinburgh, Belfast, Glasgow, London and Newcastle flights will all be affected by the cancellations.

The full list of cancelled flights are:

Bucharest - Palermo

Chania - Athens

Chania - Pafos

Chania - Thessaloniki

Cologne - Berlin (SXF)

Edinburgh - Szczecin

Glasgow - Las Palmas

Hamburg - Edinburgh

Hamburg - Katowice

Hamburg - Oslo (TRF)

Hamburg - Thessaloniki

Hamburg - Venice (TSF)

London (LGW) - Belfast

London (STN) - Edinburgh

London (STN) - Glasgow

Newcastle - Faro

Newcastle - Gdansk

Sofia - Castellon

Sofia - Memmingen

Sofia - Pisa

Sofia - Stockholm (NYO)

Sofia - Venice (TSF)

Thessaloniki - Bratislava

Thessaloniki - Paris BVA

Thessaloniki - Warsaw (WMI)

Trapani - Baden Baden

Trapani - Frankfurt (HHN)

Trapani - Genoa

Trapani - Krakow

Trapani - Parma

Trapani - Rome FIU

Trapani - Trieste

Wroclaw - Warsaw

Gdansk - Warsaw

The latest round in cancellations comes after a disastrous summer for the airline when it had to ground 82 flights as a result of a pilot shortage crisis.