UU computer game launches in Scottish schools

A computer game developed at Ulster University will be used to teach school children in Scotland about key aspects of the construction sector and promote careers in the industry, following significant endorsement from leading UK construction company, Morgan Sindall.

BeIMCraft, which is based on the globally successful Minecraft platform, has been created by Ulster University academics, in conjunction with an external consultant, to help young people better understand the built environment. The game highlights the emerging role of technology in the construction sector and ensures young players consider planning issues, health and safety risks, structural aspects, sustainability and cost when creating their 3D world.

Morgan Sindall has confirmed a 12 month sponsorship package which will provide the company with exclusive rights to the game in Scotland.

David Comiskey, co-founder from Ulster University’s newly formed Belfast School of Architecture & Built Environment, said: “Through this partnership we will be able to roll out the game to four schools in Scotland this month, with plans for more in the future. As the economy continues to recover it is vital that we attract young talent into the workforce to help drive future growth of the construction sector. We are keen to play a central role in this activity at Ulster University.”

Stuart Parker, MD of Morgan Sindall Construction in Scotland said: “We are always looking for new and innovative ways to encourage pupils to develop skills and understanding of the construction process.

“As a main contractor, it is vital we play our part in attracting the next generation to the industry. BeIMCraft is perfect for this as it takes something familiar to thousands of children and puts it to a new use. We are sure it will be a hit in our schools.”