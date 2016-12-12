‘Vintage’ Graham Norton by the bottle

Wine lovers across Northern Ireland can’t get enough of chat show host Graham Norton’s own wine range.

The exciting new range was recently launched exclusively in Northern Ireland by leading convenience brands, SuperValu and Centra, owned by Musgrave NI. In To date over 3,500 bottles have been snapped up.

During December Graham Norton is ‘Wine of the Month’ in local SuperValu and Centra stores, which is set to further bolster the success of brand, following its recent launch into Northern Ireland.

The announcement comes as Musgrave NI launches its exciting new festive range of fresh, quality, convenience food including party foods and desserts, fresh bakery and special Christmas gourmet sandwiches into its SuperValu and Centra stores as the festive season gets under way.

The company has invested £250,000 in its SuperValu ‘Bring Home Christmas’ and Centra ‘Let’s Rock Christmas’ campaigns, which aim to inspire consumers with festive recipe suggestions from SuperValu ambassador chef, Noel McMeel and Centra ambassador nutritionist, Jane McClenaghan.

Musgrave NI Managing Director, Michael McCormack, said: “We’re delighted that SuperValu and Centra stores have been selected to stock Graham Norton Sauvignon Blanc and Shiraz exclusively in Northern Ireland and that the launch has been so well received.

There’s a reason why this has been described as ‘one of the most successful celebrity wine pairings ever’ and with the exclusive launch into SuperValu and Centra stores, we believe our customers may buy the wine for the celebrity behind it, but they’ll return for the quality,” he added.