WATCH: Tourism Northern Ireland mannequin challenge at Belfast’s Christmas Market

You have to hand it to Tourism Northern Ireland, they really know how to promote Belfast as a travel destination.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you are in a for a pleasant surprise.

READ MORE - Cancer Research Centre in Belfast do mannequin challenge

Tourism Northern Ireland filmed their very own mannequin challenge at the Christmas Market in Belfast city centre earlier this week.

It’s a joy to watch and credit to all those who took part because it looks absolutely amazing.

The mannequin challenge is the latest phenomenon to sweep the internet.

It’s been done by sports teams, celebrities and even the Cancer Research Centre in Belfast.