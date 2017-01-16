Weir hails work of BT Young Scientist winners

Education Minister Peter Weir has congratulated local students who have won awards at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition in Dublin.

Loreto College, Coleraine, won the award for the ‘MATRIX Best Northern Ireland School’ as well as ‘BT Northern Ireland Best Project.’

“I have been very impressed by the enthusiasm, innovation and depth of knowledge shown by these students, who have used this opportunity to showcase their hard work and learning,” said Mr Weir.

“I congratulate the students from Loreto College Coleraine who won the award for the best northern project and best northern school.

“It is important to recognise not only the work of the pupils, but also the support and dedication shown by school staff and parents in assisting the young people to bring their projects to the exhibition.

“The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition is an exciting experience for young people and opens their eyes to what a career in STEM may involve, an area with many opportunities and which is crucial to a successful economic future.

“I commend BT for again delivering a successful exhibition.”

Loreto College’s winning project, ‘Phone Book Physics’ was entered in the Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences category at intermediate level. The college were also highly commended within this category. A second project entered by the school entitled ‘Bead Fountains’ in Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences was awarded top place at senior individual level.

Other awards were presented to Ballyclare High School, Antrim, which picked up 2nd place in Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences for their project ‘Bead Fountains’.

St Killan’s College, Antrim, received the award for ‘Analog Educator of Excellence’.