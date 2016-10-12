What to expect from the new £7million hotel that opens in Belfast this Saturday

A new £7m hotel will open its doors in Belfast city centre this weekend.

Bullitt Belfast, featuring 43 stylish bedrooms, a courtyard garden, 58-seater restaurant, an Espresso bar and a versatile private events space, opens on Saturday October 15.

It will also include three bars, one of which will be Northern Ireland’s first ski-themed bar.

Bullitt is the latest venture from the Beannchor Group - the people behind the award-winning Merchant Hotel, Little Wing Pizzeria, National Grand Café and The Dirty Onion.

The contemporary £7million ‘urban playground’ intends to blur the lines between work and play, providing an exciting new social hub on the corner of Victoria Street and Ann Street.

“Bullitt will offer so much more than just a bed for the night, it will also be a place where people can work, relax and socialise,” said Beannchor MD, Conall Wolsey.

Taylor & Clay restaurant at Bullitt Belfast.

“It will be a space for meetings, coffee and lunch during the day and a place to meet and mingle over cocktails and food at night, with an eclectic calendar of events for both locals and visitors to enjoy.”

All rooms, which include a kingsize bed as standard, are available to book now at www.bullitthotel.com, starting from £120.

Bullitt will offer so much more than just a bed for the night Beannchor MD, Conall Wolsey

Bullitt Bar at the Bullitt Hotel.