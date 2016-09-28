Wilsons awarded £25m govt disposal contract

WILSONS Auctions, the UK’s largest independent auction company, has been awarded a four year multi-agency contract, worth in excess of £25 million, as the sole provider for the sale of assets seized by law enforcement and government agencies including the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The auction company will be responsible for assets seized by the PSNI and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.

The contract was signed by Wilsons Auctions, which has branches across the UK and Ireland, to sell assets including cars, vans, boats and yachts, plant and machinery, land and property, jewellery and watches as well as personal property from designer clothes and accessories to electronic equipment, computers, sports equipment and furniture.

The firm has paid in excess of £80 million into the public purse from the proceeds of asset recovery over recent years and will continue to add to this by signing this four year multi-agency deal.

“We are proud to manage the asset recovery of over 30 law enforcement agencies in the UK and Republic of Ireland and by providing an online auction facility we are opening up our business to a worldwide audience on behalf of our clients as well as accommodating physical bidders in our auction houses,” said group asset recovery manager Aidan Larkin.

“The superior standard of service we provide in the collection, valuation and auctioning of assets on behalf of our extensive client base is testament to our expertise in this area.

Founded in 1936, Wilsons has grown into the largest independently owned auction house in the UK and Ireland.