Women dominate IoD First Trust Director of the Year awards

The chief executive of Nortthern Ireland’s largest employer Moy park and the CEO of Belfast City Council and each been named as directors of the year at an awards ceremony dominated for the first time by women.

Janet McCollum of Moy Park and Suzanne Wylie were honoured at the Institute of Directors (IoD) NI First Trust Bank Director of the Year Awards where for the first time more than half of the 11 recipients were female.

Coming from the public, private and third sectors and across a range of industries including communications, construction and manufacturing, the award winners were acknowledged for their proactive approach towards business growth, corporate governance and responsible leadership.

Ms McCollum was named Large Company Director of the Year’ while Ms Wylie received the ‘Public Sector Director of the Year’ accolade.

Along with the other category winners, they now have the chance to be shortlisted for the overall UK ‘Director of the Year Awards’, which take place in London later this year.

The local winners were announced at a lunchtime ceremony in Belfast and include Tina McKenzie, of Staffline Ireland, Norah Anne Barron, Pi Communications, Colin Williams, Sixteen South, Gareth Loye, M&M Contractors & Mascott Construction, Declan Cunnane, Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke, Dr Bryan Keating, Learning Pool, Michelle Owens Gregory, Miniversity, Robert McConnell, CCP Gransden and Jill Rob, Origin Digital.

“We were delighted to once again partner with First Trust Bank for the Director of the Year Awards which provides a platform on which to showcase the wealth of talent among Northern Ireland’s business leaders,” said IoD NI director Linda Brown.

Des Moore, head of First Trust Bank said: “Amidst ongoing political and economic flux, I think we all appreciate the essential role strong leadership plays when it comes to success. It was evident from the judging process that the skills which contribute to exemplary leadership – from visionary thinking to innovative problem solving – are embedded right across Northern Ireland’s business spectrum.”