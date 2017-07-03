Work underway on Belfast Rapid Transit (BRT) new facility

Work has started on a new Service Centre for Belfast Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicles. BRT, scheduled to launch next Autumn 2018, Translink has said.

The new Belfast Rapid Transit vehicles are “set to transform public transport in Belfast, with new state-of-the-art eco-friendly hybrid buses and high quality bus ways”, a Translink spokesperson said.

Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway added: “BRT is an exciting new initiative which will deliver a new, modern, high quality, high frequency, sustainable public transport system for Belfast.

“The construction of this new ‘Milewater Service Centre’ is another step towards delivery of this important project for the city. It will ensure the new BRT hybrid vehicles are kept in first class condition and demonstrate a tangible sign of our commitment to delivering high standards of quality and excellence”.

“The new facility will also bring new construction jobs, providing opportunities for new people to learn new skills. This is great news as it helps us to benefit the wider local economy”.

He continued: “Sound environmental design is also being considered throughout this project from construction through to operational aspects with grey water harvesting, water recycling systems, solar panels and energy efficient lighting”. Chris concluded

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Nuala McAllister said: “As part of the Belfast Agenda, a 20 year strategic vision for the city, we aim to have increased the population of the city by up to 70,000 and have created an additional 50,000 jobs. A fast reliable transport system which can effectively connect people and places is essential to drive economic growth for the city”.

The Lord Mayor also said: “We are already seeing changes to road layouts on routes to accommodate the new Rapid Transport System and the new Milewater Service centre is a further tangible step in the delivery of this exciting project”.

“Belfast City Council will continue to work with Translink to maximise the opportunities brought by Belfast Rapid Transport, promoting the benefits of public transport to those who live, work and visit the city,” the Lord Mayor added.

The 15 month construction contract for the service centre, representing investment of around £20m has been awarded to Henry Brothers Limited.