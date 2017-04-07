Caim in concert at Newtownbreda

‘Caim’ is a Celtic harmony trio, combining Scottish and Irish traditional and contemporary songs, story and dance.

Bringing together voice, harp, flute and bodhran, Belfast’s Jacynth Hamill with Heather Innes and Pauline Vallance, both from Scotland, share songs of personal and spiritual relevance that will make you laugh, set your toes a-tapping and lift the spirit.

‘Caim’ will perform at Newtownbreda (St John’s) Presbyterian Church on Belfast’s Ormeau Road tonight Friday, April 7, at 7:30pm.

Admission is by donation with all proceeds going towards the work of Christian Aid. Refreshments included.