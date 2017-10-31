Call to heal relationships ‘fractured’ by Reformation

The Protestant Reformation has revolutionised many areas of life but Christians must work to restore fractured relationships across Northern Ireland which have also been an outcome, the Evangelical Alliance says.

Today marks 500 years to the day since German monk and theologian Martin Luther nailed his list of 95 theses to the door of a church door in Wittenberg, to provoke debate about the state of the church and Christian faith.

The outcome of his actions are now widely held to have been instrumental in the Reformation of the Christian faith.

Peter Lynas, NI director of Evangelical Alliance said the outcome was revolutionary but has left deep division in the church.

“Martin Luther had a real passion for justice,” he said. “He was deeply concerned that people were wasting the money they needed to feed their families on buying indulgences,” he said. “He wrote his famous 95 theses or arguments to start a debate. However, a new invention, the printing press, the internet of the day, meant his ideas went viral.

“Luther did not set out to change the world, but to reform himself and the Church he loved. The Church had neglected it’s God-given mandate to be a witness to Jesus and Luther was deeply troubled by it’s excess and exploitative practices. In nailing his colours to a Church door in Wittenberg he set into motion events that would profoundly shape the future of Western civilisation. Whether you’re a Christian or not, the Reformation has shaped your life.

“The Reformation changed everything - work, the church, the modern state, democracy, free speech, capitalism, individualism, liberalism, the Enlightenment and many other areas of life have been revolutionised by the Reformation.”

“On Reformation Day we celebrate the positive impact of the Reformation renewing and re-invigorating the church. But we also acknowledge the deep division that followed and the fractured relationships throughout the Church and wider culture we still see in Northern Ireland today. So today we encourage reflection on how we can build new relationships with those who are different to us, within the freedoms we all share.”

“The Reformation was not a one-off event. As we seek to reimagine it’s legacy, we are presented with a daily challenge. How can we always be reforming, as we think deeply, walk wisely and speak hopefully in every sphere of our shared life together?”

The Evangelical Alliance has published a range of articles on the subject from a range of authors, including the Presbyterian moderator, Alban Maginness, the Attorney General and many others.

Meanwhile, leaders of some other Christian churches in the North West will join the Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rt Rev Ken Good, in St Columb’s Cathedral, Londonderry on Tuesday 7 November in a special service commemorating the Reformation.

In a statement, the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe said Martin Luther’s 95 theses set in train a chain of events that would lead to “schism in the church and a bitter split” between Lutherans and Roman Catholics.

Next week’s Reformation Thanksgiving Service has been arranged under the auspices of the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe’s Board of Mission and Unity and will be the main diocesan event commemorating Luther’s actions.

The Board’s chairman, Rev Paul Hoey, says: “St Columb’s Cathedral, where our Service is taking place, was the first post-Reformation cathedral built in the British Isles, so it is very fitting that we shall be gathering there to give thanks for what Dr Martin Luther began.

“The Reformation has been of enormous historical and political significance, as well as religious,” Rev Hoey says. “It has had – and continues to have – a huge impact on all of the Christian churches. It is significant that Pope Francis is among those who have taken part in services commemorating the event.

“Bishop Ken has invited Church of Ireland parishioners from all across our Diocese to attend next week’s Service. Given the religious and historical significance of the Reformation, I would extend that invitation to include members of other Christian denominations as well.

““It’s 500 years since Dr Luther nailed his 95 Theses to the door of his local church, but what he began is as relevant today as it was half a millennium ago: ‘ecclesia reformata semper reformanda’ (a church reformed and always being reformed). I regard the Reformation not so much as an event as a process. We are still reforming; we should always be reforming; I pray that God will bless us and guide us as we go about that process.”