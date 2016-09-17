Calves and goats stolen from property in Scarva

Police investigating a livestock theft in the Edenderry Road area of Scarva have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Two calves and seven goats were taken in the incident, which occurred sometime between 11pm on Monday, September 12 and 8.30am the following day.

Details of the theft were only made public by the PSNI today (Saturday).

Constable Matthew Keys said: “I would ask anyone with any information about this incident to contact Armagh Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 212 of 13/09/16. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”