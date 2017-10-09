Campaigners fuming at Boyne Bridge ‘snub’

Campaigners who are trying to preserve the Boyne Bridge in Belfast’s Sandy Row have said a decision not to list the historic structure is “nonsensical”.

Save the Boyne Bridge campaigners are outraged by the Department for Communities’ assertion that the bridge has no sufficient special architectural or historic interest to merit being listed.

William Dickson from the group said: “It is unbelievable to say that the oldest bridge in Belfast, with a history dating back 400 years and possibly more, has no sufficient special historic interest. The wording is laughable; like a sick joke.”

Translink’s plans for a Belfast transport hub include the removal of the Boyne Bridge to pave the way the way for a facility close to its current Great Victoria Street base.

A departmental spokesperson said: “The department has assessed the current Boyne Bridge structure against the published criteria for listing and has determined that the current structure does not meet the tests.

“The department is aware that there are likely to be elements of older bridges on the site, encased in the current structure, but initial tests have indicated that the construction method used for the current bridge will have encased those older elements in concrete meaning that they cannot be investigated further at this stage and that the full extent of any early material is unclear.”

The spokesman said the department has engaged with the planning authority to determine how best to mitigate the impacts of Translink’s development proposal upon the archaeological remains within the site.