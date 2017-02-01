Can you help find missing Darren Lennon?

Police and the family of missing Darren Lennon are appealing for your help in locating him.

The 39-year-old from Brownlow, Craigavon Area, has been missing since Monday morning.

According to the post on PSNI Craigavon Facebook page, Mt Lennon also has has access to a grey VW Golf.

The post adds: "This is very out of character for Mr Lennon, and his family are getting increasingly worried.

"If anyone can help locate him, please contact us on 101 quote Ref No 1190 on 31/01/17."