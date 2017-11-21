Can you help find missing Jenna Smith?

Police and the family of missing 32 year old Jenna Smith are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Jenna, who is described as being approximately 5ft tall and slim build with ginger hair and blue eyes was last seen in the University Street area of Belfast on Tuesday 26th September 2017 at approximately 5.00pm.

Inspector David Gibson would ask Jenna or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 479 20/11/17.