Can you help find missing Kyle Harvey?

Police in Banbridge and the family of Kyle Harvey are appealing to information.

According to a Facebook appeal Mr Harvey, who is from the Banbridge area, was last seen this morning around 11.30am in Portadown.

Police say he could be travelling in his black Vauxhall Vivaro van.

The post adds: "Please share this post as widely as you can and if you see Kyle, call us immediately on 101. The incident number is 665 of today."