Can you help find missing schoolgirl Amber Scott

Police in East Belfast are appealing for help in locating missing 15-year-old Amber Scott.

In a Facebook post a PSNI spokesman said the teenager was last seen around 1pm yesterday - October 11.

Amber is described as 5ft 1inch tall, of medium build with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information can contact us at Strandtown on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1501 of October 11, 2017.