Cancer patients to get boost from pioneering wellbeing centre

A new Health and Wellbeing campus – the first of its kind in Northern Ireland – will open its doors at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry today.

Developed in partnership by Macmillan Cancer Support and the Western Health and Social Care Trust, the campus incorporates a state-of-the-art Macmillan support centre and the recently refurbished Agnes Jones House.

The homely, bright interior of the new centre

Macmillan and the Western Trust have been working closely together for many years and this is their latest joint venture to improve cancer services for people across the North West.

The Health and Wellbeing campus will provide support to people affected by cancer and other long-term conditions in the Western Trust, and people from the Republic of Ireland and Northern Health and Social Care Trust attending the Northwest Cancer Centre for treatment.

Paula Kealey, strategic partnership manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “At the campus, we are bringing important services together in one place, making it easier for people to ask questions, share their concerns and find out more about the services that can help them in a place that feels more like home than a hospital.

“People affected by cancer are at the heart of this centre and have helped shape the way it looks and feels and so it has been designed to create a welcoming, relaxed and comfortable environment with support delivered by trained staff and volunteers.”

Geraldine Duddy, a volunteer at the Macmillan Support Centre and former cancer sufferer, said: “I had treatment for breast cancer over 20 years ago and it was a frightening, lonely experience at times.

“I know how important it is to talk to people who understand what you’re going through and how you might be feeling.

“The centre feels so peaceful and bright – it’s great that people can just drop in for a chat and know that they’re in a safe, nurturing space.”

The Western Trust sourced £500,000 from general capital and various trust funds to support the development of the campus.