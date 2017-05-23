Candles lit in St Anne’s Cathedral Belfast for Manchester terror victims

Candles are burning in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit in St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast, for those killed and injured in the Manchester terror attack.

Special prayers are being said, and people wishing to take time out to pray and light a candle are being invited to call into the Cathedral today and over the next few days.

The Dean of Belfast, the Very Rev John Mann, said: “It is with deep sadness that we awoke this morning to the news from Manchester.

“So many lives lost and injured, the likelihood being that many are children.

“Our hearts go out to all the families involved and our prayers are with them today, and will be in the coming days as this devastating attack brings such sorrow to so many.

“In the communities, schools, churches and other faith centres, whose prayers and concern for those of their members will be deeply felt, may they know the support that is being prayed for by those across the country and around the world who seek to uphold them, as best we can, in this time of such distress.”

Meanwhile, The Most Revd Dr Richard Clarke, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, has this morning sent a message to Bishop David Walker, the Bishop of Manchester, expressing his sympathy to the people of the city following the bomb attack at the Manchester Arena last night.

In it, Archbishop Clarke conveyed his deep sadness at the harrowing news of the bombing, which will be shared by the membership of the Church of Ireland, and sent assurances of his prayers and those of people here for all those caught up in this terrible event – especially the bereaved, the injured and the emergency, security and support services.