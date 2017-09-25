Cannabis worth £400,000 recovered in Co Tyrone

Detectives from the PSNI Organised Crime Branch have today recovered cannabis with an estimated street value of £400,000.

A man in his 40s was arrested during the operation in Coalisland.

Detective Inspector Pete Mullan said “The man was arrested following a search at a property and is currently being held at Dungannon on suspicion of drugs offences. We are determined to identify, pursue and arrest anyone suspected of involvement in this illegal activity. The public expect us to take firm decisive action against such actions and we will continue to do just that.

If you know anything about the illegal supply or use of drugs in your area, please contact your local police station on the non-emergency number 101. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.