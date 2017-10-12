Car crash death of woman being treated as murder, police say

Police are treating the death of a woman in road traffic crash in Northern Ireland as murder.

Natasha Carruthers, who was in her 20s, was killed in a crash between Lisnaskea and Derrylin in Co Fermanagh on Saturday night.

Another woman and a man, also aged in their twenties, sustained serious injuries in the incident on the Newbridge Road.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Serious Crime Branch have announced they have launched a murder investigation.

PSNI detective chief inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: "I would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the Newbridge Road, Derrylin between 11pm and 12 midnight on the night of Saturday October 7 and who may have witnessed any vehicle or vehicles travelling at speed to contact us."

Ms Carruthers was travelling in a blue Corsa, registration number TLZ 8330.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who might have dashcam footage of the road on the night of the incident.