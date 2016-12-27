Car crashes into Co Armagh bakery

A man has been arrested after a car smashed into the front of a bakery in Lurgan on Tuesday morning.

Serious damage was caused to the Windsor Bakery in High Street after a car allegedly smashed into the steel window shutters.

A nearby tree was also damaged in the incident.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3.10am it was reported that a Renault Clio car had collided with the front of a bakery on the street. Significant damage was caused to the front of the shop as a result.

“A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences and is currently in police custody.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 347 of 27/12/16.