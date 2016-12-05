Carbon monoxide detected by firefighters after man’s body found

Firefighters detected the deadly gas carbon monoxide after the body of a popular local man was found in Lurgan last night.

Fire crews and police sealed off the Albert Street area and told residents to stay indoors after the 72-year-old man’s body was discovered.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “We received a call from PSNI at 9.40pm on Sunday 4 December 2016 to attend an incident on Albert Street, Lurgan.

“Two Fire Appliances from Lurgan Fire Station and one Fire Appliance from Portadown Fire Station attended the incident.

“Wearing breathing apparatus Firefighters entered the mid-terrace property and confirmed the presence of carbon monoxide.

“Tragically a man in his 70’s had been confirmed dead at the scene.

“A 60m exclusion zone was put in place and residents in the area were advised to stay indoors.

“The property was ventilated and the incident was dealt with at 11.17pm.”

The PSNI said it was investigating.

Sergeant Nicholas Woods said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in the Albert Street area of Craigavon on Sunday, 4 December.

“A post mortem is due to take place.

“There are no further details at this stage.”