Carrick gets a UK-wide audience with ‘One Show’

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim kicked off the BBC One Show’s ‘Causeway Crawl’during a live broadcast from Carrickfergus Castle.

The Carrick appearance was the first of a week-long tour of Northern Ireland’s Causeway Coastal route for the show.

This is the first time the BBC programme has left London for a week on the road.

The Mayor Cllr Paul Reid said, “It was a great honour to be invited onto the programme which is watched by millions of people right across the UK.

“It provided a great opportunity to showcase all the Borough has to offer and give a national audience a taste of what fantastic tourism offerings there are here in Mid and East Antrim.”

The Deputy Mayor Cllr Cheryl Johnston joined the Mayor on the programme.

Cllr Johnston said, “It’s been a great experience, particularly as a representative from the area, to show off all Carrickfergus has to offer to such a big audience.

“The town is steeped in history which was great to showcase as well as help putting it on the map as a current tourist destination.”

Actress and singer Martine McCutcheon also featured on the programme and many other celebrities are due to appear over the next few days.

The One Show will also feature programmes from Cushendall, Ballycastle, Portrush and finish with a broadcast at Giant’s Causeway on Friday.