Carrickfergus PSNI issue scam warning

Police in Carrickfergus have issued a scam warning after a local woman received an email from someone purporting to be employed at HMRC.

The PSNI issued the appeal on Monday afternoon via their official Facebook page.

"This email was received by a lady in the Carrickfergus area, who very kindly provided us with a copy," explained the PSNI.

"Now it may seem legitimate to some, but a few simple checks revealed it to be a scam.

"A big red flag on this email is the address at the top. .ca is a Canadian domain, why would HMRC be emailing you from Canada?"

The PSNI added: "Scam emails comes in all formats, some more professional than others. If you have any doubts at all, do not click any links in the body of the email. Do not phone any numbers on the email or reply to any correspondence."