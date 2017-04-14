Carrying the cross of witness procession held in Lisburn

The annual ‘Good Friday carrying of the cross walk of witness’ was held in Lisburn yesterday.

The procession gathered at the lower end of Bow Street at 12.30pm and made its way along Bow Street to Market Square for a short act of worship led by some Lisburn City Centre Clergy. The Rt Rev Dr Frank Sellar (Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland) and the Rt Rev Alan Abernethy (Bishop of Connor) took part in the procession. Those who gathered for worship following the walk of witness were welcomed by the chairman of Lisburn City Centre Ministers’ Fellowship, the Rev Mervyn Ewing (Minister of Seymour Street Methodist Church). Members of a praise group from Seymour Street Methodist Church led the singing of the hymns, ‘When I survey the wondrous cross’ and ‘I stand amazed in the presence’. Lynne McAllister sang a solo entitled, ‘He will hold me fast’. Scripture Readings on the ‘Story of the Cross’ were given by The Rt Rev Alan Abernethy, Bishop of Connor (Matthew 27: 45-54) and by Mrs Shirley Carrington, Pastoral Assistant of Seymour Street Methodist Church (Philippians 2: 3-11). Prayers for the city of Lisburn were led by Pastor George Hilary (Lisburn Christian Fellowship).