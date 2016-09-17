Cash and cigarettes stolen from Newtownabbey filling station

A large quantity of cigarettes and cash were taken during a burglary at commercial premises in Newtownabbey early on Saturday.

The were stolen after two males forced their way into Rathcoole Filling Station on the Doagh Road around 4.20am.

The first burglar is described as having short shaved hair, wearing a black jacket, a black ski mask, black trousers with grey trainers and blue gloves. The second male was wearing a black hooded top, blue trousers, dark coloured shoes with yellows gloves. He is also believed to have been carrying a dark coloured hold-all.

Sergeant O’Neill, Newtownabbey PSNI Local Policing Team, stated: “I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information concerning the sale of cigarettes in suspicious circumstances to contact police at Newtownabbey on the non-emergency phone number, 101. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”