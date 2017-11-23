Cash appeal for ‘film expose’ of IRA

A veteran of the Northern Ireland Troubles is aiming to crowdfund £50,000 to create ‘The Great Betrayal’ – a documentary to reveal how ex-security force members feel victimised by “one-sided” revisionism of the period.

Alan Barry, a Dublin-born Catholic whose parents moved to Birmingham when he was a child, came to Northern Ireland in the late 1980s with the Grenadier Guards and married an Ulster woman.

Now he is a leading figure with the Justice for NI Veterans Facebook group, which has over 20,000 security force veterans and their supporters.

“The mainstream media continually refuses to confront Irish republicans about their past,” he said.

“This program will not pull any punches, it will go into graphic detail about the true nature of the IRA and the evil acts of violence they committed upon men, women, and children. Sinn Fein/IRA want the past actions of its terror gangs wiped from the history books.

“The Great Betrayal will expose those who never faced prosecution and escaped justice. We will expose the myth of the words ‘freedom fighter’ and show these cowards for what they really are, terrorist gangsters and thugs.”

He added: “No one wants the truth told, so instead of relying on our spineless media, let’s get the true facts on record and show the public who Sinn Fein really are and why this great nation should reject the current one-sided and politically driven witch hunt.” He aims to have the film distributed on Amazon and Netflix to begin with.

Donations can be made online to the campaign by clicking on this link.

Cheques can be made to ‘The Veterans Association’ reference ‘The Great Betrayal’, c/o Nat West Bank, Market place, Hyde, Cheshire SK14 2LY. Direct payments can be made to acc no 37429132 sort code 01-04-57.