Cat allegedly dismembered and left in shed

Cat owners have been warned to be on their guard following a report of a pet being found dismembered in a garden shed

The concerns focus on the 'Hospital Estate' area of Lurgan with a claim the cat had been poisoned, dismembered and left in the owner's shed at Ardboe Drive.

Local MLA Carla Lockhart issued the warning for cat owners to be on their guard: "I have been contacted by residents of the Hospital Estate about the sickening acts of some disgusting people ... it would appear cats and kittens are being stolen from households being poisoned and then dismembered.

"This is a despicable act of cruelty and I will be speaking with the PSNI ... anyone with any information please get in touch!

"Be vigilant and report anything suspicious!"

On Friday local woman Joan Smyth posted to the Lost Pets Lurgan/Craigavon/Portadown Facebook page: "A wee cat that had been missing was found dismembered in owners shed late last night.

"This little one had been dead a while by the looks of its wee body but was placed in shed yesterday. If anybody saw anything suspicious in Ardboe Drive in Lurgan yesterday afternoon or last night please let PSNI know. There is someone very evil and sick in this area."